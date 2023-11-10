UBA, Saudi bank partner on intercontinental business, export growth

As part of measures to boost international trade between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM), have embarked on a partnership to foster economic cooperation and trade relations between the two entities.

The partnership between both entities would also be strengthening business growth and enhancing economic cooperation between their economies.

To legalize the partnership, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) yesterday on the sideline of the Saudi and Arab African Summits in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The signing of the MOU was disclosed through a statement released by UBA on Friday and made available to newsmen.

After the signing ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, UBA, Oliver Alawuba, explained that through the partnership, both companies will Identify and support joint projects and collaboration in the area of exportation of goods and services.

He said, “We are happy to join hands with Saudi EXIM Bank in a partnership that holds great promise for businesses and economies in both regions. This agreement will not only facilitate the export of goods and services but also solidify our commitment to intercontinental business relationships and contribute to the development of the African economy.”

“This relationship is particularly promising, considering that Saudi Arabia is deliberate in deepening economic cooperation with Africa and UBA with presence in 20 African countries, providing the necessary vehicle for deepening this engagement. The partnership also expands our access to Asia and the Middle East, where the Bank recently opened a subsidiary in Dubai,” he added.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer, Saudi EXIM, Saad Al-Khalb, said: “By uniting our strengths, we are setting in motion a dynamic platform that will propel the export of innovative Saudi goods and services, catalyze industrial growth, and magnify our global footprint across the rich tapestry of African economies. This, we believe, will not only augment Saudi Arabia’s export diversification but also contribute significantly to the socio-economic fabric of the African nations we will serve together.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

