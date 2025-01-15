UBA rewards over 100 loyal customers N41M through promo

In celebration of its 75 years of rendering services across the continent, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) has distributed N41 million to over 100 customers for their loyalty to the banks for many years.

The customers were rewarded for their continued patronage and dedication to the banks ideology during final edition of ita legacy promo series.

The promo, which began last year, according to the bank, was part of its long-standing commitment towards rewarding and enriching its loyal customers.

The campaign, which was opened to different categories of account holders in the bank, benefited many, with 10 customers winning N1 million each in the Savings and Bumper categories, and another 10 customers winning N1 million each from the Savings Account category.

Also, from the Bumper category, 10 individuals won N1 million each, and 10 others won N250,000 each during the live draw.

Aside from that, 10 customers won N180,000 each in pocket money from the NextGen category, and 20 customers won N200,000 each in educational grants from the Kiddies and Teens category.

The Savings Account category winners were Olonade Funmilayo, Abdullahi Yunusa, Anibueze Chidozie, Ibironke Adedayo, Gilbert Pepple, Ekonmene Leghemo, Oligbo Azuka, Liafeez Adebowale, Abiodun Felicia, and Adamu Bappayo.

The 10 Bumper Category customers who emerged winners of N1 million were Emem Thompson, Lateefat Waheed, Victoria Adebusoye, Nkechinyere Okolo, Ibrahim Rabiu, Hammed Idowu, Modester Nwoke, Ajisafe Success, Thelma Enajiyerin, and Sunday Obaje.

20 lucky customers also who also received N500,000 each were Ojo Goroye Banjo, Sandra Effiong, Femi Idehen, Rashida Momohjimoh, Umar Usman, Joshua Chidera Nweke, Racheal Erhieyovwe, and Fatima Muhammed.

Others include Ogbonna Edward, Eziuche Chinyere, Lydia Bawa, Obiajulu Agwazia, Sale Barde, and Sikiru Morakinyo; Tajudeen Opeloyeru, Regina Abeekaa, Isaac M. Ponfa, Mary Amos, Emmanuel Isa, and Amaechi Okoro.

In the NextGen category, Emmanuel Olakotan Oke, Sharon Oluwafunmilayo Ibitoye, Fortunate Izegboya Ijewemen, Anozie Janerose Chinelo, Maryam Zaharaddeen, Oluwakamikun Faidat Taiwo, Daniel Ayomikun Olawale, Ayomide Goodness Olowodara, Dennis Ogina Gbele, and Ofeoritse Jessica Waya each received N180,000 pocket money for a year.

These winners were announced during the Grand Finale draw of the promo held at the UBA Head-office, Marina, Lagos, which was attended by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and other stakeholders last Thursday.

Speaking during the event, the Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, emphasized the significance of the promotion in strengthening the relationship between the bank and its community.

“UBA Legacy Promo is our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers who have trusted us over the years. As we celebrate 75 years of impact, we remain committed to deepening financial inclusion and providing innovative and customer-focused products and services. Our goal is to make banking more rewarding and life-changing, improving lives and building stronger communities,” he said.