UBA opens full banking operations in France

To ease access to financial services for Europeans eyeing investment in Africa and customers seeking to expand their businesses abroad, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) has started providing full banking operations across France.

The banking services kicked off in France to complement the services currently being provided by the firm across 11 Francophone African countries.

Also, the inclusion of Paris as another hub for UBA financial operations will join London, New York and Dubai in United Kingdom, United States of America and United Arab Emirates, where the bank’s unique financial services were being provided to customers.

The bank secured the right to start operations during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to Paris, the France capital yesterday.

The agreement was signed in the presence of President Tinubu and his France counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris.

The landmark agreement was signed with the French Finance Minister, Antoine Armand, is a significant indication of support by the French Government for the development of UBA’s full banking operations in France.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Tony Elumelu, the Chairman of UBA Group, described the agreement as another measure to bring the world and Africans closer than before.

He said: “This partnership reinforces our commitment to seamless international banking services for our customers, not just across the 11 Francophone African countries we serve, but Africa as a whole; and French and European customers transacting with Africa.

“Expanding into France is a natural progression, with Paris serving as our European Union hub, as we continue to bring Africa and the world together, through innovative financial solutions. Paris will join London, New York and Dubai, as a critical component of our unique global network”, he added.