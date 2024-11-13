UBA, Mastercard unveil special debit card for UBA’s 75th anniversary

As part of the activities to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), the financial institution and Mastercard, have unveiled a special debit card for customers to commemorate the bank’s anniversary.

According to both firms, the special debit card was designed to honor UBA’s long-standing customer relationships and enhance their banking experience with a range of offers and discounts across multiple platforms.

They noted that each card has been pre-loaded with benefits including a 25 percent discount on purchases on Jumia and $75 cashback on transactions made through AliExpress.

UBA’s Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, who spoke at the unveiling ceremony, added that this initiative symbolizes the shared vision between UBA and Mastercard towards empowering Africans by enhancing customer experience through secure and convenient transactions.

“This new card represents the deepening of our relationship and our shared mission to empower millions of Nigerians and Africans, by providing them with access to secure transactions and new opportunities across the continent,” Alawuba said.

The GMD also disclosed the bank’s plans to unveil similar products across all its subsidiaries.

“We are proud of this collaboration, and we are confident that Mastercard’s role in Africa will only grow stronger in the coming years,” he added.

The Division President for Africa, Mastercard, Mark Elliott, expressed his appreciation for the UBA collaboration, emphasising its significance in supporting Africa’s digital economy.

“We are excited to collaborate with UBA to celebrate this milestone and bring more value to customers across Africa. This commemorative card is more than just a product; it reflects our commitment to advancing financial inclusion and supporting Africans in accessing secure, convenient and impactful financial solutions.”

Elliott, who highlighted opportunities within the African payment ecosystem, said that Mastercard was eager to explore new opportunities with UBA.

“Together with UBA, we are focused on delivering innovation that meets the evolving needs of the region, empowering individuals, and promoting digital growth across the continent,” he stated.

The launch of the commemorative debit card represents a significant step in UBA and Mastercard’s shared journey towards financial empowerment and innovation across Africa.