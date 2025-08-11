UBA foundation donates rice bags, others to vulnerable Lagosians

The UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of United Bank for Africa (UBA), has put smiles on the faces of hundreds of vulnerable residents of Lagos State after donating essential food items and other relief materials to easy their burdens.

Thr beneficiaries, who could not hide their excitement after receiving the several bags of rice, beans, and other necessities worth many millions of naira, described the gesture as one that proved the bank’s desire to often alleviate hardship of the beneficiaries.

They added that the financial firm’s gesture to them is a display of compassion and commitment to Nigerians well-being.

Beneficiaries of the donations include So-Said Charity Homes Community and SOS Children’s Village, in Lagos, where the elderly, children, and vulnerable members of society received the essential food items and other relief materials,

After the outreach, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, who emphasised the Foundation’s commitment to improving lives across Africa, noted that this initiative is one of the ways the Foundation gives back to its communities.

“At UBA Foundation, we believe in touching lives and giving back to the communities where we operate. The elderly and children are among the most vulnerable in society, and it is our responsibility to support them in any way we can. This outreach is a testament to our commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development,” she said.

UBA Foundation’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Bola Atta, reiterated the bank’s resolve to driving positive change through impactful initiatives.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to uplift communities through education, empowerment, environment and other programs. Our various outreaches demonstrate our commitment towards making a difference in the society,” she said.

The Foundation has a long-standing tradition of philanthropy, with numerous initiatives across Africa aimed at empowering the underprivileged, from educational scholarships and initiatives to healthcare interventions and poverty alleviation programs.

Commending the gesture, the CEO, So-Said Charity Homes Community, Felicia Martins, whose orphanage was among the beneficiaries of the outreach, expressed deep gratitude for the Foundation’s generous gesture.

“We are deeply thankful to UBA Foundation for remembering us and putting smiles on the faces of our residents. These donations will go a long way in providing much-needed relief, especially in these challenging times,” she noted.

Similarly, Programme Director, SOS Children’s Village, Ayodeji Adelopo, lauded the Foundation’s efforts in supporting orphaned and vulnerable children, and sought more meaningful collaboration in future.

“UBA Foundation has consistently shown that it cares about the welfare of children. This donation will help ensure that the children under our care have access to nutritious meals and other essentials. We appreciate this act of kindness,” he stated.