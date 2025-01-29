UBA foundation bags 2024 philanthropy of the year award

The UBA Foundation has been named “Philanthropy of the Year” at the highly regarded THISDAY Awards 2025, a recognition of its outstanding contributions to societal development and commitment to sustainable impact.

Beating strong competition from leading philanthropic organizations such as the Dangote Foundation, NLNG, MTN Foundation, and Fidelity Bank Foundation, the UBA Foundation stood out for its transformative initiatives, particularly in education, environmental sustainability, and economic empowerment

The award was presented at a star-studded ceremony at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, as part of THISDAY’s 30th-anniversary celebrations.

The event, themed “When the Going Gets Tough… the Tough Get Rewarded,” marked THISDAY’s 30th anniversary and brought together notable figures from various sectors to celebrate outstanding achievements. The UBA Foundation emerged victorious in a competitive category that included other prominent nominees such as the Dangote Foundation, NLNG, MTN Foundation, and Fidelity Bank Foundation.

In his remarks while presenting the award, the Honorable Minister of Information, Mohammed Malagi, praised the UBA Foundation for its impactful initiatives, particularly in the field of education.

He called on other organizations to emulate the Foundation’s model of sustainable philanthropy.

“This award is a testament to the remarkable achievements of the UBA Foundation over the past year. This honor is well-deserved, and I urge other organizations to follow this exemplary model in contributing to the societies they serve,” Malagi stated.

Ramon Nasir, UBA’s Group Head of Media and External Relations, who received the award on behalf of the Foundation, expressed gratitude for the recognition. He attributed the success to the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to improving lives across Africa and beyond.

“We are deeply honored to receive this award, which comes at a pivotal moment for us. It is a powerful affirmation of the work we have done and a reminder of the responsibility we carry to do even more,” Nasir said.

Bola Atta, CEO of the UBA Foundation, also shared her thoughts on the recognition, emphasizing that the award serves as a call to action for the Foundation to expand its efforts.

“We are appreciative of this award, and for us, this is our call to action to do even more. In the coming year, we will not rest on our laurels. We will launch new initiatives and strengthen existing programs to deepen our impact and broaden our reach across communities,” she noted.

Over the years, the UBA Foundation has focused on key areas such as education, environmental sustainability, economic empowerment, and special projects. Its initiatives have left a lasting legacy of transformation, positively impacting communities across the continent.

As the CSR arm of the UBA Group, the Foundation remains dedicated to the socio-economic betterment of the communities in which the bank operates.

With this latest accolade, the UBA Foundation continues to solidify its position as a leading force in philanthropy, inspiring others to join the movement toward sustainable development.