UBA former chairman dies @99

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has announced the death of its former chairman, Chief Israel Chinwuba Ogbue, who passed away at the age of 99.

Ogbue was the father of Awele Elumelu, chairman of Transcorp Hotels, and father-in-law to Tony Elumelu, group chairman of UBA.

In a statement released on Thursday, the bank said Ogbue passed away peacefully, describing him as a revered boardroom statesman and a distinguished administrator.

UBA also remembered him as a devoted family patriarch, who often credited his longevity to God’s grace and encouraged younger generations to pursue their ambitions with moderation and remain steadfast in adversity.

The bank noted that funeral arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.

Born on February 18, 1927, in Onicha-Olona, Delta State, Ogbue began his career in the federal civil service before furthering his studies in the United Kingdom. He later had a distinguished tenure at the National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria (NICON), rising to senior management and retiring in 1988.

Following his retirement, he served on the boards of several major institutions before joining the UBA Board as a Non-Executive Director in 2005. He was appointed chairman in 2011, a position he held until 2013.