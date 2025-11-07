UBA equips entrepreneurs on innovative business ideas

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has strengthened its commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship across Africa by equipping digital creators and business owners with innovative strategies and insights at its latest UBA Business Series.

The forum provided entrepreneurs with practical tools to develop their brands, grow online communities, and turn creative ideas into sustainable business opportunities.

This series edition themed “Content that Converts: Building Influence and Driving Growth Through Strategic Marketing,” was held yesterday at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre, UBA Head Office, Marina, Lagos.

The session emphasized that authenticity, consistency, and passion remain cornerstones of success in the ever-evolving digital space. Content creators shared firsthand experiences from their journeys across diverse industries and markets.

The panel featured digital entrepreneurs and content creators, including Digital Creator and Actor Elozonam Ogbolu; Digital Health Educator Chinonso Egemba, also known as Aproko Doctor; Kenyan actress and media entrepreneur Catherine Kamau; Content Creator Nasiru Lawal, popularly known as Nasboi; and Digital Influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa, who also served as the event’s moderator.

Welcoming participants and panelists, UBA’s Group Head of Digital Banking, Kayode Olubiyi, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs across Africa through knowledge-sharing and capacity-building initiatives such as the Business Series.

He emphasized that the quarterly event continues to serve as a vital platform for supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, equipping individuals with practical insights to grow their brands and businesses in a competitive digital economy.

In his keynote address, Managing Director of Nitro 121, Lampe Omoyele, stated, “You can create something out of what appears to be nothing,” sharing insights on key trends for developing impactful content.

Omoyele highlighted that content creation should go beyond aesthetics or trends, focusing instead on value, purpose, and agility. He stressed that creators aiming to make a difference must develop a clear personal brand identity and remain consistent in delivering messages that resonate with their audience.

The panelists collectively emphasized that building a personal brand should take precedence over chasing financial gain. They also underscored the importance of originality, encouraging young creators to find their unique niche rather than replicating others.

During his presentation, Lawal emphasized the need for creators to focus on consistent personal growth, noting that fame should never outpace development.

“For the younger creators here, my best advice is this: please prioritize your growth. As a creator, the moment you become famous, you no longer move at your own pace; you move at the people’s pace. It is therefore important to ensure you grow consistently, and then over time, recognition and money begin to roll in.”

Supporting Lawal, Elozonam highlighted the value of storytelling and collaboration in content creation, stressing that strong partnerships with brands are key to long-term success.

“Content creators have to engage their audience with proper storytelling because brands carefully choose their creators. For brands, you must pick your influencer or ambassador deliberately and work together over time to grow. That is when you will see a proper return on investment.”

Egemba underlined the importance of treating content creation like a structured business to ensure sustainability and prevent burnout.

“If you’re building a business or creating content, treat it as a business. Proper structure is essential; otherwise, you’ll end up responsible for everything, which leads to burnout. For longevity, structure is critical.”

Kamau emphasized the importance of staying grounded and maintaining strong personal connections amid fame.

“What I realized is I have a community that keeps me grounded, and that’s family. When you get famous, you tend to forget where you come from. Social media is an illusion, and you might assume it is your real family until challenges arise. Remember the real people in your life because fame can get to your head, but they won’t always have your back.”

UBA’s Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, commended the panelists for sharing their insights and celebrated the bank’s management for organizing such conversations, noting that they “remain impactful and influence not just individual customers, but also economies at large.”

