UBA emerges second best African firm in SME banking, others

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has been selected as one of the customer-centric financial institutions after emerging as the second-best commercial bank assisting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to sustain and expand their businesses within the continent in 2024.

Aside from this, the bank came third in the retail banking customer experience category survey conducted by the globally recognized firm, KPMG, in 2024 for West African financial institutions, marking a significant leap in rankings that highlights UBA’s transformation under its Customer First (C1st) philosophy.

The auditing firm surveys conducted during the outgone year also showed that in the corporate banking category, UBA was fourth after placing 8th in the previous year.

In a statement released by the bank on Tuesday, the bank indicated that the placement in the current surveys further indicated an improvement from the previous year where the financial institution was not among the top five banks recognised West Africa.

According to the bank, the achievements underscore the bank’s ability to consistently exceed customer expectations and deliver unmatched service across all its business segments.

Speaking on the achievement, UBA’s Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, said: “This recognition is a testament to our ability to turn aspirations into achievements and challenges into victories. At the heart of this success lies our unwavering commitment to the Customer First (C1st) philosophy. It is not just a slogan but the essence of who we are. Through C1st, we’ve redefined customer satisfaction, delivered value, and earned the trust and loyalty of our clients.”

Alawuba who credited UBA’s success to the dedication of its employees, said, “From retail branches to corporate offices, from technology teams to front-line staff, every effort contributed to this extraordinary transformation. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our exceptional team for making this possible.”

According to him, UBA has for several years, placed its customers at the centre of its operations, guided by its six pillars of Customer Experience: including Integrity- Building trust through honesty; Resolution- Promptly addressing customer concerns; Expectations-Anticipating and exceeding customer needs; Time and Effort- Simplifying processes to save time; Empathy- Demonstrating genuine care and understanding as well as Personalisation- Delivering tailored solutions.

He added that these principles have reshaped how UBA connects with its customers, fostering trust and deepening loyalty across its diverse markets.

While celebrating this milestone, the GMD disclosed that UBA remains committed to becoming the undisputed number one across all segments, adding that the bank aims to achieve this through deepened customer relationships, strengthened processes, and continuous innovation.

“The world of banking is evolving rapidly, and customer expectations are at an all-time high. To lead in this dynamic landscape, we must stay agile, innovative, and unwavering in our commitment to excellent service. Together, we will set new benchmarks and deliver unparalleled value to our customers,” he stated.