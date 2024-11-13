UBA appoints financial expert as independent non-executive director

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has appointed a financial expert, Henrietta Ugboh, as an Independent Non-Executive Director for the institution.

Ugboh’s appointment was made to avoid leadership vacuum following retirement of Owanari Duke from the financial institution board.

Her appointment, according to the bank yesterday, has been approved by the relevant regulatory bodies, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The UBA Chairman, Tony Elumelu, described Ugboh’s appointment as a plus for the financial institution considering her experience in the country’s banking sector.

“Henrietta Ugboh brings a track record of professional success, integrity and leadership, which will further strengthen the UBA Group Board, underlining once again the Group’s commitment to robust corporate governance.”

Elumelu added that with her considerable experience and expertise, which includes commercial banking, credit, and risk management, the UBA Board is delighted to welcome Mrs Ugboh to the Group Board, “We look forward to her invaluable contribution to the Group, as we continue to execute our unique growth strategy across Africa and globally.”

Ugboh holds a degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Benin, an MBA from ESUT Business School, and is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School’s Executive Management Program. She has over 30 years experience in banking with Citibank and is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration (FICA).

Meanwhile, the board stressed that the retirement of Duke brought an end a 12 years relationship that aided numerous achievements for the financial institution.

While describing Duke as a distinguished leader with excellent skills, the board stated that the Independent Non-Executive Director joined the UBA Group Board in October 2012.

During her tenure, Duke provided distinguished leadership, serving on Committees of the Bank including the Board Governance Committee, Board Audit, Governance, Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Board Credit Committee, Finance & General Purpose Committee and Statutory Audit Committee.

On behalf of the board, Elumelu expressed UBA’s deep appreciation to Duke for her dedication and significant contributions to the Group, wishing her the best in her future endeavour.