UAE takes down Yemeni missile amid Isreal president’s visit

Althought there were no casualities recorded, the missile was launched amid visit by the Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, to the country, in order strenghten bilateral ties between both nations.
The country’s Defense Ministry confirmed the missile planned attack on Monday and stated that the fragments of the ballistic missile fell outside of populated areas.
Thorugh a statement released by the defense aministry, the government noted that the location of the missile was already known and that efforts would be intensified to destroy more in order to protect citizens.