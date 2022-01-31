UAE takes down Yemeni missile amid Isreal president’s visit

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile reported to have been launched by the Yemeni authorities to attack the country, the third of such within last 30 days.

Althought there were no casualities recorded, the missile was launched amid visit by the Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, to the country, in order strenghten bilateral ties between both nations.

The country’s Defense Ministry confirmed the missile planned attack on Monday and stated that the fragments of the ballistic missile fell outside of populated areas.

Thorugh a statement released by the defense aministry, the government noted that the location of the missile was already known and that efforts would be intensified to destroy more in order to protect citizens.

It added, “The UAE air defense forces and the Coalition Command had succeeded in destroying the missile launcher in Yemen after identifying locations of the sites.” The ministry affirmed its “full readiness to deal with any threats,” adding that it will “take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks.” The ministry, meanwhile, urged the public to follow the news supplied by the UAE’s official sources and disregard any other, saying they are false. Inspite of the missile attack, the President and his entourage were in no danger, and the visit was expected to continue as planned, an Israeli presidential spokesman said. Herzog, yesterday, met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, and condemned terrorist attacks targeting the UAE.

It would be recalled that the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen launched a series of attacks on the UAE this month, actions that had continued to attract condemnation. The Houthis launched a drone attack on January 17, killing three foreign workers in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis responded with airstrikes on the Yemeni capital.

