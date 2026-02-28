UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain close airspace amid Iran-Israel war

Several Gulf countries have either closed or suspended activities at theit airports after a sharp escalation in regional hostilities, following Israel airstrikes on Iran which prompted the Arab nation to start targeting the United States facilities within the Middle East.

Authorities in Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) confirmed closures as explosions were reported in Tehran, Iran capital, after Israel and the United States launched a joint military operation against Iran.

On Saturday, the UAE declared partial airspace closure, as an exceptional precautionary measure to the fight ongoing between Iran and the US as well as Israeli.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the partial closure of the UAE’s airspace, saying the move followed a comprehensive assessment of security and operational risks, in coordination with national and international authorities. It stressed that aviation safety and the protection of the UAE’s air sovereignty remain absolute priorities.

Passengers have been urged to contact their airlines for updates, with carriers instructed to provide accommodation and assistance where needed.

In Qatar the Civil Aviation has confirmed a temporary suspension of all air traffic in the country due to heightened security concerns.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence later said it had successfully thwarted a number of attacks targeting the country, adding that missiles were intercepted before reaching Qatari territory. Authorities described the security situation as stable and under control.

The Ministry of Interior urged the public to rely only on official sources and avoid spreading rumours.

For Kuwait, the civil aviation authority announced the closure of its airspace due to regional security conditions. No timeframe was immediately given for reopening.

Meanwhile, Iran and Iraq have completely closed its airspace after explosions, to prevent recording plane crash in the country.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization announced a full closure of Iranian airspace for six hours following a series of explosions in Tehran. Iranian media reported successive airstrikes, while Israel confirmed launching an operation against Iran.

Iraq closed its airspace in response to the strikes on Iran. Authorities confirmed that Iraqi skies were cleared of all air traffic before the shutdown. Erbil International Airport also suspended all inbound and outbound flights until further notice.