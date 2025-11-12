UAE partners NDLEA on fight against drug trafficking

Determined to tackle the menace of substance abuse, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has partnered with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to combat drug trafficking through intelligence sharing and operational support between both countries.

To strengthen the partnership, the NDLEA and the UAE representatives have indicated plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure the exchange of information and other needs that could stop the drug trade.

The partnership was announced by the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Alshamsi, during a courtesy visit to the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja, where he commended the agency’s Chairman, Buba Marwa, for his outstanding leadership and the agency’s remarkable achievements in intercepting illicit substances and curbing drug abuse across the country.

In a statement issued by the NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the UAE envoy expressed his government’s commitment to strengthening ties with the agency through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to him, the proposed agreement would focus on enhancing collaboration in intelligence sharing, operational coordination, and capacity building.

The UAE ambassador emphasized the importance of close cooperation between both nations in tackling drug trafficking, saying, We need to exchange information about drug dealers and their activities.

“We are here to help and support you, especially on this matter,” the envoy stated. He highlighted that fostering effective communication between the UAE and Nigeria was crucial, particularly now that bilateral relations between the two countries have reached one of their strongest points in recent years.

“The envoy pledged continued assistance to the agency, expressing admiration for its achievements in the fight against illicit drugs”.

In his response, Marwa expressed appreciation to the envoy for his kind words on his person and the work of NDLEA, while also commending the developmental strides in the UAE.

He praised the Ambassador’s years of dedicated service and the huge leap in trade and movement between Nigeria and the UAE in the last two years, which he said is in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Marwa acknowledged the enduring diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates, noting that the relationship has continued to grow stronger with each passing year.

He commended the recent progress in bilateral trade, particularly the rise in non-oil transactions valued in billions of dollars, describing it as a positive development for both nations.

The NDLEA boss noted that such economic collaboration aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to promote peace, stability, and shared prosperity for all Nigerians.

“The NDLEA boss noted that in the last four years, the agency had intercepted a total of 302.202 kilograms of assorted illicit substances going to the UAE either at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja Lagos or some courier companies in Lagos.

“As the largest anti-narcotics agency in Africa, Marwa said NDLEA partners with all leading drug law enforcement agencies across the world. We welcome the collaboration between NDLEA and our counterparts in the UAE. We’re also willing to honour the invitation to visit the UAE for collaborative discussions and sign the MoU”, he assured the envoy.”