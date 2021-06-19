UAE lifts travel ban on Nigeria after COVID-19 protocol face-off

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), has finally lifted the travel ban placed on passengers from Nigeria to Dubai after a protracted disagreement between the countries on Covid-19 protocols.

UAE said that the ban placed on passengers from the country was lifted after reviewing the COVID-19 protocol earlier announced to check transmission of the virus into Dubai.

The country had earlier insisted that travelers from Nigeria, South Africa, and India undergoing several other covid-19 tests after the initial test in Nigeria.

Announcing the resumption of flight between the two countries, the Dubai Media Office said that passengers from Nigeria are now expected to ” have received a negative result for a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure.”

” Passengers are also expected to present a negative PCR test certificate with an OR code from laboratories approved by the Nigerian government, while also undergoing the same test upon arrival at the Dubai airport”.

Reacting to the resumption of normal flights between Nigeria and Dubai, an aviation operator, the Emirates in a statement made available to newsmen said: “Emirates welcomes the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to allow the safe resumption of passenger travel from South Africa, Nigeria, and India to Dubai.

“We look forward to facilitating travel from these countries and supporting various travelers’ categories. We will resume carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria, and India in accordance with these protocols from 23rd June.

” We thank the Supreme Committee for their continuous efforts in monitoring the development of the situation and announcing the appropriate guidelines and protocols to protect the community and safeguard the travel sector,” the statement added.

