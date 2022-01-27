UAE lifts flight ban on Nigeria, 11 others

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted the ban imposed on Nigeria and 11 other African nations that were earlier confirmed to have recorded cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Other countries were South Africa, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Congo Republic, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, and Namibia.

The government disclosed the development through a statement released by National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on his official social media handle yesterday.

NCEMA added that flights from the 12 countries as well as their passengers would only start accessing its airport from Saturday, Saturday, January 29th; at about 2:30 pm.

While announcing the ban, NCEMA and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said the directive, which took effect December 25, was due to concerns related to the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

“The excluded categories should present a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours of departure and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure whenever possible and another PCR test at the airport upon arrival to UAE,” the statement had said.

NCEMA also announced that entry procedures have been updated for flights originating from Ghana, Rwanda, and Uganda, saying all these were to prevent a further spread of the virus.

Passengers are required to take a PCR test 48 hours before departure, test where possible at the departure airport, test on arrival, and adhere to all precautionary measures when visiting the UAE.

The announcement, meanwhile, has attracted commendation from hundreds of Nigerian passengers to the Federal Government, for intervening and ensuring that the ban was lifted.

Their source of joy was that the development would afford them the opportunity to visit the Arab nation and complete all existing business transactions as well as their academic pursuit that was pending in the country.

According to them, they cannot wait for the resumption of flights between Nigeria and the UAE because the ban imposed on the country last December has truncated their plans.

