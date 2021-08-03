UAE lifts bans on passenger flights to Nigeria, Uganda, others

The United Arab Emirates has disclosed that it has given approval to passenger flights from Nigeria, Uganda, Indian, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal to enter the kingdom and that from Thursday travelers with coronavirus clean bill would be allowed into the country.

It clarified that the travelers that would be allowed into the country and transit through its airports from Thursday are those who present negative PCR tests taken 72 hours before departure from their countries.

The kingdom’s National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said that travelers from the five countries that had earlier been suspended would resume provided that the passenger’s last destination was accepted with a laboratory certification.

Announcing the development in a series of posts on its social media page on Tuesday, the crisis management body noted that following their clearance, state airports would allocate special lounges for transit passengers to avoid the possible spread of the virus among travelers.

The NCEMA revealed that categories of the transit passengers to include those with valid residency permits and have received full vaccination doses in the UAE and 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose and who have vaccination certificates approved by the official authorities in the country.

“Medical personnel working in the country will be excluded; including doctors, nurses, technicians from restaurants and non-restaurants, and those working in the educational sector in the country who teach in universities, colleges, schools and institutes; from the vaccinated and non-vaccinated categories.

“Students studying in the country, humanitarian cases who hold valid residency and workers in federal and local government agencies, and cases of completing treatment in the country, whether they are vaccinated or not, will also be excluded.

“All these categories will be required to submit a request on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to obtain the necessary approvals in addition to the certificates of vaccination certified by the relevant authorities in the country for the categories from which these certificates are required.

“The excluded groups will be obligated to submit a prior PCR test within (48) hours from the date of departure, provided that the tests are from accredited laboratories carrying a QR Code, and conduct a quick laboratory test before boarding the plane.

“In addition to applying precautionary and preventive measures to receive arrivals, including quarantine and PCR checks upon and after arrival, as well as follow-up and health monitoring of arrivals.”

