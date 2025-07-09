UAE imposes visa restrictions on Nigerians

Nigerians intending to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are now subject to newly introduced visa regulations, indicating a major shift toward stricter entry requirements for Nigerian citizens.

The new measures, which primarily affect tourists and transit travelers, are aimed at ensuring orderliness and maintaining stricter immigration control for applicants from Nigeria.

According to the UAE authorities, Nigerian nationals between the ages of 18 and 45 are no longer eligible to apply for tourist visas unless they are accompanied.

In addition, the middle-east country has suspended the issuance of transit visas to Nigerian passport holders entirely.

As part of the updated criteria, Nigerians aged 45 and above must now provide a six-month personal bank statement, with each month showing a minimum closing balance of at least $10,000 or its naira equivalent, to be considered for a tourist visa.

“Kindly note that the above points must be taken into consideration before sending your applications, along with other required documents such as hotel reservations, data page, etc.,” the UAE government stated in a message to travel agents.

These developments come despite the UAE officially lifting a two-year visa ban on Nigerian travelers in 2023.