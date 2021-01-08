UAE firm picks Osun for specialist hospital, diagnostic center projects

A multi-sectoral and multidisciplinary firm, the MGT Group, has disclosed that the company would be investing in building a world-class specialist hospital and a medical diagnostic center in Osun State.

As stated, the firm, with patented technologies headquartered in the United Arab Emirates and operating in several countries of the world, also expressed interest in investing in the state’s solid mineral asset.

The MGT Group Founder and Chairman, Ashok Puri, made these disclosures when he received Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who was on a working visit to the firm’s office yesterday in UAE.

He said that the building, renovation, and revitalisation of 332 Primary Healthcare Centres across Osun by the Oyetola-led administration spurred the company’s interest to invest in the state’s health sector.

Puri while describing Oyetola’s stride in the state’s health sector as worthwhile, unprecedented, and unparalleled, maintained that his company would be committing resources to the development of the state in areas of the health sector and solid minerals.

He added that the firm had been following news about Osun’s giant strides in the health sector, and was ready to complement the government’s efforts in boosting the sector. He also commended the Governor’s leadership style and his commitment to attracting investments to the state.

In his response, Oyetola expressed his administration’s readiness to attract investments to the state, stressing that the government would continue to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“We are in a hurry to develop Osun. We have demonstrated this in the last two years and we will not be deterred even by the setback COVID-19 pandemic poses, in fulfilling our mandate to the good people of Osun,” he added.

The governor, accompanied by his Deputy Chief of Staff, went on a trip to Dubai to seek partnerships with a team of investors in the health, water resources, tourism, and solid mineral sectors, and attract investments to Osun.