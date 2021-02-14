UAE extends Nigerian travellers’ ban to March 10

As the controversy between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over COVID-19 test continues, Emirates Airlines has informed its passengers and partners that the February 28th date of reopening flights from Nigeria to Dubai is no longer feasible. This is because the UAE authorities have extended the suspension of flights from Nigeria to March 10.

A message from the airline reads: “Temporary Suspension of PAX uplift from Nigeria to Dubai – update

As instructed by the UAE authorities, the uplift of passengers on Emirates from Nigeria (LOS & ABV) to Dubai is temporarily suspended up to and including the 10th March 2021.

Affected services are, EK784 LOS-DXB and EK786 ABV-DXB.

Note also that passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed to enter the UAE (whether terminating or connecting onwards) *

“Flights from Dubai to Nigeria (EK783 DXB-LOS & EK785 DXB-ABV) are not affected by this suspension and these flights will continue to operate as per the published schedule.

“The operational status of EK services from Nigeria after the 10th March 2021 is under review and further updates will be published in due course.

“For passengers affected kindly apply re-booking options provided in our COVID-19 waiver policy previously communicated.

“We hope to revert to you as soon as possible, regarding the status of our future flights.”