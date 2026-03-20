UAE arrests 109 residents for spreading fake news amid war

United Arab Emirates said it arrested 109 individuals of various nationalities for filming locations during attacks and events and sharing inaccurate information on social media amid ongoing regional tensions.

Abu Dhabi police said the individuals shared images, videos and inaccurate reports that could “inflame public opinion and spread rumors.

The arrests come as Gulf countries intensify crackdowns on posts and footage related to Iran’s attacks following U.S. and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.

Similar measures are being enforced across the region as Iran continues targeting U.S. assets and civilian infrastructure.

Since the conflict began, at least 199 people have been detained for sharing misleading content. Last week, 45 were held by the Criminal Investigation Directorate for filming sensitive locations, while 35 were arrested over the weekend by the UAE Attorney-General for posting videos and images of Iranian aggression.

Ten defendants were specifically ordered arrested by UAE Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi for publishing fabricated clips, including AI-generated content.

Authorities emphasised that such behaviour violates laws, disrupts official procedures, and endangers public safety. They urged the public to rely only on authorised sources and refrain from sharing unverified content to safeguard national security.