U.S. to deport Nigerian over robbery, drug crimes

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has taken into custody a Nigerian national, Ibrahim Ijaoba, over a string of violent criminal convictions, including aggravated assault, armed robbery and drug-related offences.

ICE disclosed that Ijaoba, described as a criminal illegal immigrant and a former member of the Bloods street gang, entered the United States unlawfully and subsequently amassed an extensive criminal record.

According to the agency, his convictions include aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm, assault and aggravated assault, armed robbery, obstruction, drug sales and escaping police custody.

ICE further stated that Ijaoba currently has a final order of removal and is being held in ICE custody pending deportation from the United States.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to public safety, stressing that individuals with serious criminal histories who violate immigration laws will be identified, detained and removed in line with U.S. law.

