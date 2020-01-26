U.S to airlift, quarantine citizens returning from Coronavirus ravaged Chinese cities

By Temitope Akintoye,

United States of America (USA)American Government has disclosed plans to evacuate staff of its Consulate Office in Wuhan, China and citizens from the city after been ravaged by Corona virus infection.

Also, France, Australia, and other countries were also considering evacuation options for their citizens, to ensure safety of lives and property, after expressing readiness to support the Chinese government to get over the epidemic.

It explained that its decision was made to ensure safety of citizens residing in Wuhan, which was epicenter of coronavirus infection outbreak which has been said to have claimed over fifty lives.

In a statement released through the State Department on Sunday, the government explained that it had become imperative to evacuate all personnel from its consular office while limited seats would be made available to its citizens that which t return home.

According to the statement, a flight had been scheduled to leave Wuhan on Tuesday for Sanfrancisco where all returnees would be screened and quarantined accordingly before being assimilated back into society.

“We do not want any American life to be lost as we place a premium on all our citizens home and abroad. There is, therefore, a need to evacuate them from an unsafe place and bring them back safely home.

“We request all Americans interested in returning home to contact the U.S. embassy in Beijing with their personal information for proper documentation to facilitate removal from Wuhan.

“This capacity is extremely limited and if there is insufficient ability to transport everyone who expresses interest, priority will be given to individuals at greater risk from coronavirus”.