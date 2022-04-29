U.S sues Trump’s campaign chairman over late financial report submission

The United States (U.S) Justice Department has sued Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, for late submission of financial interest report of his money deposited in foreign accounts.

The department said that it decided to drag Manafort before a district court sitting in West Palm Beach, Florida in order to recover $3million dollars unpaid interest on his foreign investment.

Through a statement released by the U.S Justice Department on Friday, confirmed that Manafort, who served as 2016 campaign chairman to former U.S President Donald Trump, is being sued for not reporting his financial interest in foreign accounts within the stipulated time.

“The United States of America brings this action to collect outstanding civil penalties assessed against Defendant Paul Manafort for his willful failure to timely report his financial interest in foreign bank accounts. A case file has been opened with the U.S. District Court in West Palm Beach, Florida, seeking $2,976,350.15.

In response to the sue, Manafort’s lawyer, Jeffrey Neiman, said that the government was seeking a monetary penalty against Manafort for simply failing to file a tax form.

“Mr. Manafort was aware the government was going to file the suit because he has tried for months to resolve this civil matter. Nonetheless, the Government insisted on filing this suit simply to embarrass him.”

However, Manafort was earlier convicted in 2018 on tax evasion and bank fraud charges, in which he was later pardoned by Trump in 2020, shortly before he left office.

He was conviction on charges of financial wrongdoing, and for hiding from U.S. tax authorities $16 million he earned as a political consultant for pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine, to fund an opulent lifestyle and then lying to banks to secure $20 million in loans after his Ukrainian income dried up and he needed cash.

A Republican-led U.S. Senate committee in 2020, in a 966-page report, also concluded that Russia used Manafort, a long-time Republican political operative, and the WikiLeaks website to try to help Trump win the 2016 election.

