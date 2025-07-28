U.S. stops visa issuance for Nigerian pregnant women

The United States government has announced a suspension of visa issuance to pregnant Nigerian women suspected of planning to give birth in the US to secure automatic citizenship for their children, a practice known as “birth tourism.”

The new policy, which also targets applicants from Uganda, China, Russia, and Iran, is part of a broader crackdown by US authorities on the misuse of visa categories.

In a statement released by the US Mission in Nigeria, officials reiterated that applying for a tourist or business visa with the primary intent to give birth in the US violates visa regulations.

To enforce the policy, consular officers are now directed to deny visa applications if there is credible suspicion of birth tourism.

The US government further warned that travel agencies, facilitators, or individuals involved in promoting or organizing birth tourism may face visa bans, legal prosecution, and other severe penalties.

According to the US Mission, visitor visas are intended strictly for legitimate purposes such as tourism, business engagements, or medical treatment—not for obtaining citizenship for children through childbirth on American soil.

This new directive is part of ongoing efforts by the US to safeguard the integrity of its immigration system and prevent exploitation of the visa process.