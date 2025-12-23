U.S shuts embassy for Christmas celebration

The United States Mission in Nigeria has temporarily shut down its Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos for the Christmas holiday.

This follows the Federal Government’s declaration of Thursday, December 25, and Friday, December 26, 2025, as public holidays for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The diplomatic missions said the temporary closure would affect routine consular services, advising members of the public to plan their visits and applications accordingly, as services will not be available during the period.

The closure will take effect from Wednesday, December 23, through Friday, December 26, 2025, at both the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos.

In a statement issued by the embassy on Tuesday, normal operations at both facilities are expected to resume on Monday, December 29, 2025.

