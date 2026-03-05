U.S. shuts Abuja office over security concerns

The United States Embassy in Abuja has closed for all routine business until Monday, March 9, 2026, as a direct precautionary response to the growing threat of large-scale protests in the Nigerian capital.

Visa appointments originally scheduled for March 4 and 5, along with American Citizen Services appointments set for March 5, have been fully rescheduled to next week, with applicants urged to monitor their emails and AVITs accounts for updated dates.

This extended closure was announced through an official statement on Thursday, following security concerns and a high risk of demonstrations in Abuja linked to rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The development follows a global security alert issued by U.S. authorities after Iranian media reported the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with Tehran reportedly launching missiles at U.S. bases in Gulf countries in retaliation for U.S.-Israeli airstrikes.

“Due to the potential for protests in Abuja, the U.S. Embassy will be closed for routine business until Monday, March 9, 2026,” a statement on Thursday said.

It added, “Visa appointments originally scheduled for March 4 and 5, as well as American Citizen Services (ACS) appointments scheduled for March 5, have been rescheduled to next week.”

“Please check your email or AVITs account for your new appointment date. ACS applicants: Please check your email for your new appointment date.”

“If you do not see a new appointment, visa applicants should contact us through our Visa Navigator for assistance. Continue to monitor our website and social media channels for further updates.”

Earlier on Tuesday the mission had already cancelled all visa services for Wednesday, March 4, 2026, and advised American citizens to stay indoors, maintain a low profile, avoid crowded areas and vary travel routes.

“Due to the potential for protests in Abuja, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja has cancelled all visa appointments on Wednesday, March 4, 2026,” the U.S. government stated.

Since Mr. Khamenei was gunned down on Saturday, Shia-led protests have erupted across northern Nigeria in Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Niger, Katsina and parts of Abuja, with demonstrators carrying portraits of the late leader and chanting against the United States and Israel.