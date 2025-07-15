U.S. shutdown Nigerian office for Buhari’s burial

The United States Mission in Nigeria has temporarily shut down its Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos in honour of former President, Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away at the age of 82 in the United Kingdom.

The U.S. Mission’s action aligns with the Federal Government’s directive to observe a seven-day mourning period, during which national flags are to be flown at half-mast in memory of the late former president.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier declared the mourning period, calling on Nigerians and the international community to reflect on Buhari’s legacy and service to the nation.

The closure by the U.S. is seen as a diplomatic gesture of respect and solidarity with the people of Nigeria following the elder statesman’s passing in the intensive care unit of a medical facility in London.

In a public notice shared on its social media handle yesterday, the diplomatic mission explained the closure as a gesture of solidarity with Nigeria’s period of national mourning.

“In honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari and the public holiday declared by the Government of Nigeria, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Tuesday, July 15,” the statement read.

The closure affects all scheduled visa appointments and consular services for the day. The mission confirmed that affected applicants would be contacted and rescheduled accordingly.

Operations are expected to resume fully on Wednesday, July 16, following the conclusion of the national day of mourning.

Meanwhile, the body of the late former president has departed London for his hometown of Daura in Katsina State, ahead of his official burial ceremony scheduled for later today.

Tinubu is expected to receive the late leader’s remains at Katsina Airport around noon, where final state protocols will be observed before funeral rites commence in Daura.

The late president will be laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites and national honours.