U.S sanctions Lebanese businessman companies for associating with Hezbollah

The United States (U.S) government has issued a sanction on several companies belonging to a Lebanese businessman, Ahmad Abdallah, for associating with the Hezbollah group.

According to U.S, five associates as well as eight companies belonging to the businessman have been sanctioned in Lebanon and Iraq.

U.S added that it has included the sanction of the businessman to the list of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, to take over the case.

According to the U.S Treasury department, Abdallah is a Hezbollah official and an active member of its global financial network and has supported Hezbollah for decades, carrying out commercial activities in various countries where the profits are transferred to the Iran-backed group.

The department added that Abdallah used his senior employees and relatives to establish new businesses throughout the Middle East on behalf of the Hezbollah group.

Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah faced an electoral setback when the Hezbollah group and its allies lost their parliamentary majority in elections in Lebanon.

Hezbollah is a powerful group in Lebanon due to its heavily armed militia that fought several wars with Israel which grew stronger after joining the war in Syria in 2012 in support of President Bashar al-Assad.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

