U.S. recommends democracy govt. system for Sudan after PM resignation

The United States has recommended that Sudanese leaders should adopt the democracy system of government and end violence against protesters following Abdalla Hamdok resignation as prime minister.

The mass protests and violence uprising in the African country was said to have reportedly hampered the possibilities of the nation’s democracy as it threw a transition towards their elections deeper into uncertainty.

Through a post via their social media page on Monday, the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs stated that Sudanese leaders should consider resolving their differences and embrace democracy for a better political system.

“After PM Hamdok’s resignation, Sudanese leaders should set aside differences, find consensus and ensure continued civilian rule.” it read.

The U.S. State Department further stated that any new appointments should follow the power sharing deal struck in 2019, adding that Sudan’s next PM and cabinet should be appointed in line with the constitutional declaration to meet the people’s goals of freedom, peace, and justice and violence against protesters must cease.

As gathered, Hamdok, who is an economist and former United Nations official and widely respected by the international community, had served as prime minister under a military-civilian power sharing deal that followed the overthrow of former leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

However, the military dissolved his government in a coup in October, but he returned a month later under a deal that tasked him with forming a government of technocrats ahead of elections in 2023.

Hamdok was said to have announced Yesterday that he was resigning after being unable to forge a consensus to bring the transition forward. He called for dialogue to reach a new agreement for the transition.

Several reactions trailed his resignation as Sudan’s PM as some was divided while some were saddened by the loss of a leader who they said stood out for his wisdom. Others, still angry with Hamdok for returning after the coup, expressed their resolve to end military rule.

In the same vein, a former rebel leader, Jibril Ibrahim, who served as finance minister under Hamdok but expressed support for the military before the coup, called his resignation “regrettable”.

“Our nation needs political compromise today more than ever to navigate safely through these turbulent times. There is a room to accommodate everyone.” he said.

Hamdok’s resignation was said to have happened hours after the latest round of mass rallies against the military. At least 57 civilians have been killed as security forces have moved to contain or disperse demonstrations since the Oct. 25 coup, according to medics aligned with the protest movement. Further protests are planned for Tuesday.

