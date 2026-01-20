U.S. pays tribute to late Plateau Islamic cleric

The United States Mission in Nigeria has expressed condolences following the death of Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, the Plateau cleric who famously sheltered more than 200 Christians during a violent attack in Barkin Ladi.

In a statement, the U.S. Mission described Imam Abdullahi as a fearless champion of religious tolerance, whose lifelong commitment to interfaith dialogue and humanitarian outreach left a lasting impact across Nigeria’s religious communities.

The mission noted that his courage and selflessness earned him international recognition, including the U.S. Department of State’s International Religious Freedom Award.

Imam Abdullahi was formally recognized in 2019 for his heroic efforts in June 2018, when he protected and saved hundreds of Christians during attacks in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to the mission, the late cleric’s actions exemplified humanity, coexistence, and harmony, and his legacy of peace and acceptance will continue to inspire Nigerians and Americans alike.