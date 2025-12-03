U.S pastor reveals gender transition during church service

A 51-year-old Methodist pastor shocked parishioners last Sunday when he announced from the pulpit that he is transgender and has begun transitioning to live as a woman named Phillippa Phaneuf.

Rev. Phillip Phaneuf, speaking at North Chilli United Methodist Church while wearing a rainbow stole, declared that he was “done pretending to be a man” and had already begun hormone replacement therapy, with changes to his voice, hair, and appearance expected in the coming months.

The pastor added that he now identifies as asexual, an orientation in which a person experiences little or no sexual attraction. He also confirmed that his name will change to Phillippa and that his preferred pronouns are she/her.

“So I get to announce with joy that I’m transitioning,” Phaneuf told the congregation. “I’m affirming to all of you that I am transgender. The best way to put this is that I’m not becoming a woman; I’m giving up pretending to be a man. This is a process, and it may be shocking for some as to what this all means.”

Phaneuf told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the details of the transition are accurate and that the church community has been “extremely welcoming.”

“Since coming out to my congregation, they have been overwhelmingly affirming!” she said.

She added that the bishop, church leadership and theology fully support the transition, noting that the bishop was consulted before the announcement and that her pastoral duties will not be affected. “What will stay the same is my deepening love for all of you,” she told members.

However, Phaneuf said her parents do not support her decision. “They asked me to tell you all that they do not support me,” she told the congregation during her sermon.

Last year, the United Methodist Church reversed long-standing rules that condemned LGBTQ+ identities. The denomination now affirms human sexuality “as a sacred gift” that applies to all people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

“The United Methodist Church commits to befriending and caring for all persons, including LGBTQ persons in our churches and communities,” the statement reads.