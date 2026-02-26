U.S may impose death penalty on child rapist

There is a possibility that the United States could impose the death penalty on individuals convicted of sexually abusing children, after Congresswoman Nancy Mace introduced the “Death Penalty for Child Rapists Act” in the House of Representatives.

The bill seeks to impose the ultimate punishment for aggravated sexual abuse and related offenses against minors, highlighting lawmakers’ push to strengthen protections for vulnerable children.

It also proposes amendments to the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) to allow the death penalty for child rape within the military, reflecting a push for harsher penalties and stronger protection for minors across both civilian and military jurisdictions.

Mace in a statement issued on Thursday, stated that the bill also seeks to authorize the death penalty for aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse of a minor, and abusive sexual contact offenses against children.

The Lawmaker emphasized that there are no excuses for harming children, pointing to ongoing efforts to expose networks of sexual predators and demand accountability.

According to her statement, “The Death Penalty for Child Rapists Act to amend Title 18 to authorize the death penalty for aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse of a minor and abusive sexual contact offenses against children.

“It will also amend the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) to authorize the death penalty for the rape of a child.

“There are no excuses for harming children. We’ve spent months fighting to expose Jeffrey Epstein’s network of powerful predators. We’ve demanded accountability and pushed for transparency. Now we’re making sure anyone who rapes a child faces the ultimate consequence.

“Children are the most vulnerable among us. Those who prey on them deserve the harshest penalty our justice system can deliver.