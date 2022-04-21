U.S may ban Russian ships after Ukraine invasion

The United States President, Joe Biden, has disclosed plans to place a ban on any Russian affiliated ship from accessing the country’s seaports, as a measure force the country withdraw their military from Ukraine.

Biden said that ships from the country considered US ports as major trade route and that in 2021, Russian vessels made about 1,800 visits to the country.

According to him, the ban of ships linked to the Russians, when fully declared, would not seriously affect the U.S. supply chains.

The president, who disclosed that the White House would issue statement containing more details on the ban placed on ships from Russia, said that all strategies were geared towards ensuring the war stops.

He said: “That means no ship, no ship that sails under the Russian flag or that is owned or operated by a Russian entity will be allowed to dock in a United States port or access our shores. None.”

Before the Thursday interview, the United States had earlier barred Russian airplanes from U.S. airspace, joining Canada and European nations in the action, including oil importation, which accounted for much of the prior Russian ship traffic to the United States.

Meanwhile, on March 1st, Canada had earlier shuts its ports to Russian-owned ships and barred them from Canadian waters in which many European countries have also taken the same step.

