U.S. lawmaker condemns Kebbi schoolgirls abduction

A United States lawmaker, Rep. Riley Moore, has condemned the abduction of 25 schoolgirls from Government Girls’ Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) and the killing of the vice principal in Maga, Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, by armed bandits.

Moore described the attack as “horrific” and called for immediate, concrete measures to ensure the safe release of the abducted students and to protect vulnerable communities in the country.

In a message shared on X on Tuesday, Moore expressed sympathy for the families of the abducted students and offered prayers for the repose of the school’s vice principal, who was killed during the raid.

He urged the international community to pray for the victims and emphasized that the Nigerian government must “do more to end the rampant violence” affecting rural communities and Christian enclaves.

The U.S. lawmaker said the incident underscores the urgent need for stronger security around schools and renewed efforts to tackle armed groups operating in the region.

His statement has drawn wide attention, adding international pressure on authorities to intensify rescue operations and improve safety measures in schools across northern Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has vowed unwavering military action to bring back the girls, stressing that their safety remains the army’s highest priority.

Shaibu ordered troops to leave no stone unturned, insisting that sustained operations and intelligence-driven strategies are crucial to ensuring the students return home safely.

The COAS made the commitment during his visit to the affected area, where he met with frontline commanders and local vigilantes, urging close coordination to ensure all potential hideouts are thoroughly searched.