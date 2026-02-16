U.S. launches probe into Andrew’s ties to Epstein

Newly unsealed documents from the United States Department of Justice reveal that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, may have shared sensitive official reports and investment briefings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as the United Kingdom’s special trade envoy.

The emails indicate that Andrew forwarded detailed accounts of his government-backed trade visits to Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, China, as well as a confidential briefing on reconstruction investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province, directly to Epstein’s private inbox shortly after receiving them from his advisers.

These disclosures, part of the latest batch of Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice last month, have led Thames Valley Police to assess potential allegations of misconduct in public office and breaches of the Official Secrets Act during Andrew’s trade envoy service between 2001 and 2011.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police confirmed the development, stating “We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.”

The anti-monarchy campaign group Republic filed the complaint after reviewing the US-released material. Its chief executive, Graham Smith, said he reported Andrew for “suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets in relation to these specific allegations.”

The revelations have intensified calls for a full investigation into Andrew’s conduct as trade envoy. Former Business Secretary Sir Vince Cable described the sharing of such information as “totally unacceptable” and urged a corruption probe covering the entire period of Andrew’s service.

King Charles has indicated his willingness to support any police inquiry, as public and political scrutiny continues over Andrew’s long-documented association with Epstein.