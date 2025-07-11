U.S. justifies visa validity restrictions for Nigerians.

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has clarified the reasons behind its recent decision to reduce the validity period of non-immigrant visas issued to Nigerian citizens.

The clarification follows public concern over the shift from multiple-entry, long-term visas to single-entry visas valid for only three months.

The new visa policy, which took effect on July 8, 2025, applies to categories such as B1/B2 (business and tourism), F (student), and J (exchange visitor) visas.

According to the U.S. Mission, the change is part of a broader global review of visa issuance protocols and is not politically motivated.

“This decision is based on global reciprocity standards, security, and technical considerations,” the U.S. Embassy stated in a press release.

“There is no connection to Nigeria’s immigration policies, BRICS affiliation, or any political developments.

The Embassy emphasized that all visas issued before the new directive remain valid until their stated expiration dates and will continue to be honored under the original terms.

The United States clarified that its decision to reduce visa validity for Nigerian citizens is not a response to how Nigeria treats U.S. citizens, nor is it related to Nigeria’s e-visa policy or the deportation of foreigners.

The Nigerian government, however, said it still offers American citizens five-year multiple-entry visas and believes the U.S. decision is unfair and does not reflect mutual respect.

The Presidency further explained that Nigeria’s own three-month visa validity applies only to electronically issued visas.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Mission reiterated its commitment to strengthening U.S.–Nigeria relations and expressed willingness to work with the Nigerian government to meet the necessary benchmarks that could lead to the restoration of extended visa durations.

The Embassy assured applicants that the changes are in line with global consular practices and that future adjustments could be made once conditions improve.

The development is expected to impact Nigerian travelers, students, and professionals planning to visit the U.S., as they will now have to reapply for a visa after each trip, unless future changes restore multiple-entry options.