U.S.-Israel airstrike disrupts Iran’s supreme leader selection process

Israeli and United States strikes on Tuesday hit a building in the Iranian city of Qom where senior clerics had reportedly gathered to elect Iran’s new supreme leader following the death of Ali Khamenei, who was killed during a wave of U.S.-Israeli attacks.

The Assembly of Experts, the body responsible for selecting Iran’s supreme leader, comprises 88 members, although it remains unclear how many were present in the building at the time of the strike.

Local media confirmed the attack, releasing footage showing extensive damage to the building. However, there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Iran’s Mehr News Agency later reported that the facility was no longer being used for official meetings.

Iran had announced on Sunday the commencement of a leadership transition process after confirming Khamenei’s death. The plan includes the formation of an interim leadership council made up of the president, the head of the judiciary, and a jurist from the Guardian Council, the body responsible for overseeing legislation and vetting electoral candidates.

Also expected to play a key role in the transition is Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani.

The interim council is expected to oversee state affairs until a permanent successor to the supreme leader is selected.