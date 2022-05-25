U.S govt. introduces low-cost vaccines for underdeveloped nations

The United States (U.S) pharmaceutical body, Pfizer, would be introducing vaccines and treatment, at low-cost profit prices in some underdeveloped countries, to help control and eradicate COVID-19 virus.

The U.S government said that the low-cost covid-19 vaccines which would be given by the pharmaceutical body, would be to reduce health inequity treatments of some infected patients across underdeveloped nations.

According to the Pfizer spokeswoman, Pam Eisele, the organization would charge only manufacturing costs and minimal distribution expenses, and would comply with any sanctions as well as all other applicable laws.

He added that the drug industry also noted that the program, which is called An Accord for a Healthier World, is aimed at improving health equity for 1.2 billion people, through a program, in 45 lower-income countries.

The Pfizer company’s chief executive, Albert Bourla, also said that the company is also proud to launch the Accord scheme which would help hasty the treatment.

“This includes all 27 low-income countries, as well as all 18 countries that have transitioned from low-income to lower-middle-income classification in the last 10 years.”

“This commitment will include all future Pfizer medicines and vaccines as they are launched, discovered and launched as well.”

Earlier this month, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) called on Pfizer to make its COVID-19 treatment more widely available in poorer countries, in which Pfizer replied that its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, is already being provided to poorer counties at a not-for-profit rate through the US government, which buys the shots and then distributes them for free.

Pfizer added that Comirnaty brought in nearly $37 billion ($52.2 billion) in sales last year, and analysts expect the company’s COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid to add almost $24 billion this year, according to the data firm FactSet.

