U.S. freezes eight Nigerians assets linked to terrorism financing

The United States has frozen the assets and properties of eight Nigerian nationals accused of supporting terrorist organizations, including Boko Haram and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), as well as involvement in cybercrime-related offenses.

The sanctions, announced on February 10 by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), block all property and financial interests of the individuals within U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit U.S. persons from engaging in any transactions with them.

Those designated include Salihu Yusuf, Babestan Ademulero (alias Wole A. Babestan), Abu Abdullah ibn Umar Al-Barnawi (Ba Idrisa), Abu Musab Al-Barnawi (Habib Yusuf), Khaled Al-Barnawi (also Abu Hafsat and Mohammed Usman), Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, Abu Bakr ibn Muhammad Al-Mainuki (Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki), and Nnamdi Orson Benson. Several hold Nigerian passports and are reported to have operated or resided in the United Arab Emirates.

The move comes amid ongoing U.S. concerns over terrorism financing and security threats, as well as recent congressional recommendations for visa restrictions and asset freezes targeting Nigerians accused of religious persecution and human rights abuses. Nigeria has previously appeared on U.S. watchlists due to attacks on religious minorities and extremist activity in the northern and northeastern regions.

The OFAC document, officially reviewed by correspondents on Monday, provides a formal record of the sanctions and confirms the timing of the U.S. action, giving financial institutions and the public clear notice of the asset freezes.

OFAC stated that the designated individuals “have engaged in activities that materially support terrorist organizations or facilitate cybercrime that threatens U.S. national security.” Their inclusion on the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List prevents any financial dealings that could assist extremist operations.

The U.S. Treasury explained that the sanctions are enforced under Executive Order 13224, which allows the government to block the property and interests of persons linked to terrorism. The measures also serve as official notice to the public and financial institutions to ensure compliance with U.S. law.

In its release, OFAC emphasized that the publication acts as a formal reference for all U.S. persons and institutions, highlighting prohibited dealings with the listed individuals.

Financial institutions, businesses, and U.S. citizens are advised to verify that they do not engage in transactions with any of the designated individuals or entities. Compliance is essential to avoid penalties and support international counter-terrorism efforts.

The designations are part of ongoing U.S. efforts to disrupt terrorist financing and cybercrime networks linked to Nigeria. Authorities confirmed that all actions against the individuals remain in effect, with continued monitoring to safeguard financial systems and national security.