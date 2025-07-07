U.S flood death toll rises to 91

At least 91 people have been confirmed dead, and dozens of others displaced, following flash flooding that swept through Kerr County in Texas, United States.

The vast majority of the victims, 48 adults and 27 children, died in Kerr County, where the Guadalupe River was transformed into a raging torrent in less than an hour after pre-dawn torrential downpours on Friday.

The rising waters tore through Camp Mystic, a nearly century-old Christian girls’ retreat located along the riverbanks, causing significant devastation.

The camp confirmed on Monday that at least 27 campers and counselors were among those who perished in the catastrophic flooding over the July 4 weekend.

Emergency responders are still searching for dozens of missing individuals, even as forecasts warn of more heavy rain and thunderstorms.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the death toll during a briefing on Monday, noting that the floods also resulted in the destruction of property across affected areas.

She praised President Donald Trump’s response to the disaster and said the administration was “working hand in glove” with state and local officials.

“The situation on the ground remains dangerous, and there could be additional public safety threats with more heavy rain expected,” she warned.

Meanwhile, officials say the death toll is likely to rise as search teams wade through mud-laden riverbanks and conduct aerial surveillance over the flood-stricken landscape, still holding out hope of finding survivors.

“This will be a rough week,” said Mayor Joe Herring Jr. during a briefing.

“Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy.”