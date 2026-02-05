U.S first lady contacts Russia over return of Ukrainian children

United States First Lady Melania Trump said on Wednesday that she remains in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s team in an effort to secure the return of more Ukrainian children from Russia.

She highlighted the progress achieved so far, noting that fifteen children have successfully been reunited with their families in Ukraine since she began leading this humanitarian advocacy effort.

Speaking to reporters in a rare interaction at the White House in Washington, D.C., Trump expressed cautious optimism, stating, “I’m working on it. I’m working on it, and we are in the process, so I hope we have success very soon. I will keep you posted.”

Her remarks underscore her ongoing commitment to addressing the plight of minors affected by the war, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation between the involved nations to prevent further family separations.

In a prior statement, she reiterated, “My dedication to guaranteeing the safe return of children to their families in this region is unwavering,” highlighting her personal involvement in these delicate negotiations.

She also commended the diplomatic efforts of both nations, saying, “I commend the leadership and persistent diplomacy of Russia and Ukraine in the pursuit of the reunification of children and families.”

This initiative builds on her direct communications with Putin, which previously led to the return of eight children in October and seven more in December last year.

Additionally, Russia has committed to repatriating individuals who were minors at the time of displacement but have since reached adulthood, within a forthcoming short timeframe.