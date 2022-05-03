U.S firm pledges $1BN investment to boost I.C.T sector

A United States (U.S) firm, Elliott Investment Management, has pledged to invest $1 billion in Western Digital Corp (WDC.O) company, to boost the company’s output as well as boost the global ICT sector.

The firm said the $1 billion investment will boost Western Digital production of computer hardwares and other ICT product, which will in turn increase its capital base from $17 billion to $20 billion.

Addressing the company’s board on Tuesday, the firm said that WDC.O has underperformed recently due to challenges of operating two different businesses with less funds over the years .

“This underperformance is particularly disappointing given the company’s great potential in operating two different businesses over the years as part of the same company.”

The investment company said that Western Digital, a major player in the traditional storage industry, bought SanDisk Corp six years ago in a $19 billion deal to increase its ability to make flash memory storage chips used in smartphones and tablets.

It added that the 2016 deal was nothing less than transformative, but none of the benefits have been realized as Western Digital has underperformed financially and strategically amid challenges of operating two different businesses.

