U.S detains Ghanaian former finance minister

Ghana’s former finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been detained by U.S. immigration authorities, his lawyers confirmed, as he faces allegations of corruption back home.

Ofori-Atta, 66, has been in the United States since January last year to receive medical treatment, including surgery for prostate cancer. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took him into custody over questions about the status of his stay in the country. His legal team said he is cooperating fully with authorities.

The former minister, who served from 2017 to 2024 under former President Nana Akufo-Addo, was declared a fugitive in February 2025 and formally charged with corruption later that year. His lawyers said he has applied to extend his stay in the U.S.

The detention occurred on Tuesday, and ICE’s online database shows Ofori-Atta is being held in a facility in Virginia. “His U.S. legal team is in contact with ICE and expects the matter to be resolved expeditiously,” the lawyers said in a statement.

During his tenure as finance minister, Ofori-Atta oversaw controversial tax reforms and negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, making him a high-profile figure in Ghana’s economic landscape.