An erstwhile morgue manager has been jailed over for selling body parts donated for scientific research.

At a court in the United States, the offender, Cedric Lodge, pleaded guilty to trafficking the stealing and trafficking the stolen parts after which he was sentenced to an eight-year jail term.

The US Justice Department stated that Lodge alongside his wife, Denise, took the stolen parts which include internal organs, brains, skin, hands, faces and dissected heads, in an act which spanned from year 2018 to March 2020.

The department disclosed that the convict, who was manager at the Harvard Medical School and sacked in May 2023, took the parts from the institution in Boston to their home in Goffstown as well as other locations in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, without the permission of his employer, the donor or the donor’s family before shipping them to buyers in other states.

At the court sitting on Tuesday, Dennis, was also sentenced to one year in prison.

”Today’s sentencing is another step forward in ensuring those who orchestrated and executed this heinous crime are brought to justice,” said Wayne Jacobs, Special Agent in charge of the FBI in Philadelphia field office.

Jacobs mentioned that many of the human parts remains sold by Lodge were subsequently resold at a profit while several of the buyers have been jailed or awaiting sentencing.