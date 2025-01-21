U.S. citizens drag Trump before court over birthright order

Democratic-led states and civil rights groups have filed lawsuits challenging United States President Donald Trump’s executive orders signed after taking office including one that seeks to roll back birthright citizenship in the country.

That lawsuit followed a pair of similar cases filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, immigrants organization and expectant mothers in the hours after Trump signed the executive order, marking the first major litigation challenging parts of his agenda since he took office on yesterday.

A coalition of 18 Democratic-led states along with the District of Columbia and city of San Francisco filed the lawsuit in federal court situated in Boston on Tuesday, arguing the Republican president’s effort to end birthright citizenship is a flagrant violation of the U.S. Constitution.

“State attorneys general have been preparing for illegal actions like this one, and today’s immediate lawsuit sends a clear message to the Trump administration that we will stand up for our residents and their basic constitutional rights,” New Jersey Attorney General, Matthew Platkin said in a statement.

The legal action, as stated in the statement, take aim at a central piece of Trump’s sweeping immigration crackdown, an order directing federal agencies not to recognize U.S. citizenship for children born in the United States to mothers who are in the country illegally or are present temporarily, such as visa holders, and whose fathers are not citizens or lawful permanent residents.

It also argued that the executive order violated the right enshrined in the citizen clause of the U.S. constitution’s 14th Amendment that provides that anyone born in the United States is considered a citizen.

The complaints cite the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1898 ruling in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, a decision holding that children born in the United States to non-citizen parents are entitled to U.S. citizenship.

According to the office of Massachusetts, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, the executive order if allowed to stand, would mean more than 150,000 children born annually in the United States would be denied for the first time the right to citizenship,

“President Trump does not have the authority to take away constitutional rights,” she declared.

More lawsuits by Democratic-led states and advocacy groups challenging other aspects of Trump’s agenda are expected, with cases already on file challenging the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency and an order the Republican signed weakening job protections for civil servants.

However, the White House is yet to make a comment concerning this action.