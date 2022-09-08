Report on Interest
U.S. approves $675m arms support for Ukraine

By Esther Kalu

President of the United States of America, (U.S) Joe Biden has approved an additional $675 million arms support to Ukraine.

The support was said to have been necessitated by the need to ensure that Ukraine has adequate arms in the war.

The US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin said that as ministers met to discuss how to continue supporting Ukraine in the long-term in countering Russia’s invasion.

Austin, speaking at the start of a meeting of dozens of defense ministers at Ramstein air base in Germany on Thursday, said that the gathering would discuss how countries can work together to train Ukrainian forces and improve their own defense industrial bases for the long-haul.

