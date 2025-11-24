U.S agrees to support Nigeria combat terrorism

The Federal Government has confirmed that the United States has agreed to partner with Nigeria to combat terrorism and banditry, particularly in the northern region, which has caused hundreds of deaths and displaced many residents.

This development comes weeks after former U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly threatened to deploy American military forces to Nigeria “with guns a-blazing” following allegations of Christian killings by terrorist groups.

Nigeria has consistently debunked such allegations, stressing that the violence in the country is not driven by religion, affecting both Christians and Muslims alike.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu announced on Monday that discussions and engagements held last week between a high-level Nigerian delegation and U.S. officials will help strengthen security partnerships between the two countries and open new avenues for cooperation to protect Nigerian citizens.

The delegation, led by National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, met with senior officials across the U.S. Congress, the White House Faith Office, the State Department, the National Security Council, and the Department of War.

According to the Special Adviser, “In all engagements in Washington, D.C., the Nigerian delegation refuted allegations of genocide in Nigeria, emphasising that violent attacks affect families and communities across religious and ethnic lines. The delegation strongly rejected wrongful framing of the situation, saying such claims would only divide Nigerians and distort the realities on the ground.”

“Following these engagements, the United States Government affirmed its readiness to deepen security cooperation with Nigeria. This includes enhanced intelligence support, expedited processing of defence equipment requests, and the potential provision of excess defence articles—subject to availability—to reinforce ongoing operations against terrorists and violent extremist groups.”

The Adviser further disclosed that the U.S. expressed willingness to extend complementary support, including humanitarian assistance to affected populations in the Middle Belt and technical support to strengthen early-warning mechanisms.

“Both countries agreed to implement immediately a non-binding cooperation framework and to establish a Joint Working Group to ensure a unified and coordinated approach to the agreed areas of cooperation,” he added.

In return, the Nigerian delegation—including the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi; Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, among others—reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening civilian protection measures.

The Federal Government, while acknowledging heightened sensitivities around religious freedom and security, urged citizens to remain assured that firm, urgent, and coordinated steps are being taken to protect the nation.