U.K suspends arms export to Israel amid humanitarian law violation

The United Kingdom (UK) Government has suspended 30 of its 350 arms export licenses with Israel citing the risk such equipment might be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law.

It said that the decision was taken to avoid any clear risk of using the licenses to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

The move by the UK government indicated that it has broken ties with the United State President, Joe Biden’s on a significant part of their tightly coordinated policy towards Israel.

Announcing the decision on Monday, Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, told the parliament that the partial ban covers items “which could be used in the current conflict in Gaza” against Hamas but did not include parts for F-35 fighter jets.



Lammy, during the address, emphasized that the decision does not amount to a blanket ban or an arms embargo, adding that the UK continues to support Israel’s right to self-defense in accordance with international law.



Soon after the Labour Party won an election in July, Lammy said he would update a review on arms sales to Britain’s ally Israel to ensure these complied with international law.



“It is with regret that I inform the House (of Commons, lower house of parliament) today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” Lammy said.



Shortly after the announcement on Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that his country was “disappointed by a series of decisions” made by the British government, including the decision regarding defense exports.



Katz said the move “sends a very problematic message” to the Palestinian group Hamas and its patrons in Iran.



British exports amount to less than 1% of the total arms Israel receives, however, the suspension will not have a material impact on Israel’s security.



Among the items that will come under the suspension will be components for military aircraft including fighter jets, helicopters and drones.



Unlike the U.S., Britain’s government does not give arms directly to Israel but rather issues licenses for companies to sell weapons, with input from lawyers on whether they complied with international law.