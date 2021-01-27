U.K. omits Nigeria, imposes 10-day hotel quarantine on 22 countries

The United Kingdom (U.K.) today introduced new stringent COVID-19 laws which include a mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine that will cost 1,500 pounds for visitors from 22 ‘Red List’ countries.

The U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the measure became necessary to stop new variants of COVID-19 entering the country. However, travellers whose flights originate from Nigeria are exempted from this mandatory quarantine.

Also British nationals arriving home from these 22 high risk countries will have to undergo 10-day hotel quarantine at their own expense.

Explaining the reason for these tougher measures, the British Prime Minister said the measures became necessary to curb the spread of the virus.

Johnson also said travellers out the U.K. will be questioned as to their purpose for travel: “I want to make it clear that under the stay-at-home regulations, it is illegal to leave home to travel abroad for leisure purposes and we will enforce this at ports and airports by asking people why they are leaving and instructing them to return home if they do not have a valid reason to travel.”

Thirteen African countries are in the U.K. Red list. They include: Angola, Botswana, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa,Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Other countries on the list are: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Eswatini, French Guiana, Guyana, Lesotho, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela.