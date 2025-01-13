Tyson Fury retires from boxing after consecutive losses

Boxing legend, Tyson Fury, has retired from the sport, bringing an iconic career to an end following consecutive losses to undisputed.Ukrainian heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

The decision has put an end to speculations about Fury’s next move after the sports enthusiast advocated for a trilogy bout against Usyk or a long-awaited showdown with fellow Briton Anthony Joshua.

Fury, who announced his decision on Monday while addressing millions of fans, said: “Hi everybody, I’m going to make this short and sweet.

“I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast. I’ve loved every single minute of it. I’m going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side.”

“Thanks, it’s been a blast thanks to everyone who helped out along the way! Happy new year. Jesus is king now & forever.”

Fury’s first encounter with Usyk in May last year ended in heartbreak, as the Ukrainian powerhouse handed him his first professional loss via split decision, claiming undisputed heavyweight status.

During December rematch, the Briti fought valiantly but fell short again, this time losing by unanimous decision.

The defeats sparked widespread debate about Fury’s future, with many touting a blockbuster clash with Anthony Joshua as the natural next step.

Joshua himself expressed eagerness for the matchup, declaring on Sunday at The Ring Magazine Awards last week: “It has to happen this year.”

Despite the mounting anticipation, Fury has opted to step away from the sport he dominated for over a decade.

His decision caps a storied career marked by grit, charisma, and unforgettable moments inside and outside the ring, Eurosport reported on Monday.